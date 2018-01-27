DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal won the toss and opted to bat first in the tri-nation one-day cricket tournament final against Bangladesh on Saturday.

Bangladesh, aiming to win its first title in a tournament of more than two teams, made three changes to the squad that lost to Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the last group match following its three straight wins.

Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Mithun came back into the side, replacing Anamul Haque, having played his last ODI against India in 2014.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan and pace-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin replaced Nasir Hossain and Abul Hasan.

Sri Lanka, which won the last two matches in a succession to move into the final, made just one chang with pace bowler Shehan Madushanka replacing left arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal , Kusal Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Shehan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera.

Umpires: Chettihody Shamshuddin, India, and, Sharfuddoula, Bangladesh.

TV Umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia. Match Referee: David Boon, Australia.