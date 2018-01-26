MONACO (AP) — Five-time defending world rally champion Sebastien Ogier kept his overnight lead after the second day of the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally on Friday.

The French Ford Fiesta driver finished the day 15 seconds ahead of Estonian driver Ott Tanak and one minute ahead of Spanish driver Dani Sordo.

Ogier placed second in the day's first stage and won the next to take control, while Norwegian driver Andreas Mikkelsen — 17 seconds behind Ogier in second place overnight — abandoned with a tire puncture on stage four.

By stage six, Ogier led Tanak by a healthy 34 seconds.

But Ogier then lost ground in the next two stages as drivers struggled in slippery and rainy conditions.

He placed seventh on S7 after mistiming a hairpin bend and going into a ditch and eighth on S8 — the last of the day — enabling Tanak to make some ground in his Toyota Yaris.

Ogier is only the second driver to win five world titles. Countryman Sebastien Loeb won nine straight from 2004-2012.

The race ends on Sunday.