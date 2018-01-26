JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Scoreboard Friday at stumps on Day 3 of the third test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers:
Murali Vijay b Rabada 25
Parthiv Patel c Markram b Philander 16
Lokesh Rahul c du Plessis b Philander 16
Cheteshwar Pujara c du Plessis b Morkel 1
Virat Kohli b Rabada 41
Ajinkya Rahane c de Kock b Morkel 48
Hardik Pandya c and b Rabada 4
Bhuvneshwar Kumar c de Kock b Morkel 33
Mohammed Shami c de Villiers b Ngidi 27
Ishant Sharma not out 7
Jasprit Bumrah c Rabada b Philander 0
Extras: (5b, 12lb, 12w) 29
TOTAL: (all out) 247
Overs: 80.1
Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-51, 3-57, 4-100, 5-134, 6-148, 7-203, 8-238, 9-240, 10-247
Bowling: Vernon Philander 21.1-5-61-3, Kagiso Rabada 23-5-69-3 (1w), Morne Morkel 21-6-47-3 (2w), Lungi Ngidi 12-2-38-1, Andile Phehlukwayo 3-0-15-0 (1w).
Dean Elgar not out 11
Aiden Markram c Patel b Shami 4
Hashim Amla not out 2
Extras: 0
TOTAL: (for 1 wicket) 17
Overs: 8.3
Still to bat: AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi.
Fall of wickets: 1-5
Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-8-0, Mohammed Shami 4-1-7-1, Jasprit Bumrah 0.3-0-2-0.
Toss: India.
Series: South Africa leads three-test series 2-0.
Umpires: Ian Gould, England, and Aleem Dar, Pakistan.
TV Umpire: Michael Gough, England. Match Referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.