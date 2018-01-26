JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Scoreboard Friday at stumps on Day 3 of the third test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers:

Murali Vijay b Rabada 25

Parthiv Patel c Markram b Philander 16

Lokesh Rahul c du Plessis b Philander 16

Cheteshwar Pujara c du Plessis b Morkel 1

Virat Kohli b Rabada 41

Ajinkya Rahane c de Kock b Morkel 48

Hardik Pandya c and b Rabada 4

Bhuvneshwar Kumar c de Kock b Morkel 33

Mohammed Shami c de Villiers b Ngidi 27

Ishant Sharma not out 7

Jasprit Bumrah c Rabada b Philander 0

Extras: (5b, 12lb, 12w) 29

TOTAL: (all out) 247

Overs: 80.1

Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-51, 3-57, 4-100, 5-134, 6-148, 7-203, 8-238, 9-240, 10-247

Bowling: Vernon Philander 21.1-5-61-3, Kagiso Rabada 23-5-69-3 (1w), Morne Morkel 21-6-47-3 (2w), Lungi Ngidi 12-2-38-1, Andile Phehlukwayo 3-0-15-0 (1w).

Dean Elgar not out 11

Aiden Markram c Patel b Shami 4

Hashim Amla not out 2

Extras: 0

TOTAL: (for 1 wicket) 17

Overs: 8.3

Still to bat: AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi.

Fall of wickets: 1-5

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-8-0, Mohammed Shami 4-1-7-1, Jasprit Bumrah 0.3-0-2-0.

Toss: India.

Series: South Africa leads three-test series 2-0.

Umpires: Ian Gould, England, and Aleem Dar, Pakistan.

TV Umpire: Michael Gough, England. Match Referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.