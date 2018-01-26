1. Defeat Pakistan in the T20 series decider

New Zealand's record winning streak in all formats ended at 13 on Thursday night with a 48-run T20 loss to Pakistan at Eden Park. Talk of New Zealand's winning momentum will subside quickly if Pakistan win the T20 series 2-1 in Mt Maunganui, and regain the world No1 ranking. The players need to demonstrate a post-defeat resolve and take that impetus into the tri-series with Australia and England, starting next week at the Sydney Cricket Ground. That tournament will also measure how the Black Caps stack up against the best Australia can offer in their feted Big Bash League.

2. Maximise IPL opportunities

With the auction starting today in Bengaluru, New Zealanders' involvement could increase beyond last year's record of 11 contracted players. Twenty-four Kiwis are among the 578 player lots with Kane Williamson the only member of the 16-strong marquee group. As the No1-ranked country in Twenty20s - including the top ranked batsman (Colin Munro) and bowler (Ish Sodhi) - the expectation is New Zealand should get more exposure. That bodes well for creating a pathway to encourage young players to pursue and make a decent living from the game rather than turning their athletic talents elsewhere. A lifetime of financial security can come with the bang of a gavel for a player and his family.

3. Beat England in the ODIs

England are No3 in the one-day international rankings but make no mistake, they will be the team to beat as hosts of next year's World Cup. Take this example: In 56 matches since the 2015 tournament when they exited from the pool stages, England have scored 300 or more 26 times, including 19 out of 28 matches batting first. They play with uncompromised freedom and that has been evident against Australia of late with efforts like Jason Roy's 180 off 151 balls at Melbourne and Joss Buttler's 100 not out off 83 balls at Sydney. New Zealand lost 3-2 against this rejuvenated approach in 2015. They can count themselves on track if they balance the ledger at home.

4. Beat England in the test series

In 2013, England staved off defeat in the final match of the three-test series against New Zealand at Eden Park - the last time they toured. Two caught Ross Taylor bowled Kane Williamson wickets saw the visitors slump to 304 for nine before Monty Panesar survived the final 3.1 overs alongside Matt Prior. The series was drawn 0-0. When the teams drew the 2015 series 1-1 in England, players, fans and media pined for a decider. Unfortunately that will not be the case this time either, but New Zealand dominance could convince decision-makers they are worth more than an obligatory two tests on their next away tour.

5. Excel in the day-night test

More specific to point four regarding winning the tests against the Lions, if New Zealand dominate England under lights with the pink ball - or at least if there's a competitive contest - it could secure enough ticket sales to give the format a new lease of life (at best) or a stay of execution (at worst). Mt Maunganui's revamped Bay Oval, with its luminous lighting, sound pitch and boutique ground atmosphere, looks like a prime venue to keep the day-night test concept alive.