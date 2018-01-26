Among all those disappointed by the end of "the streak" at Eden Park this week, allow a slightly different line of thinking.

Certainly New Zealand have been impressive this season, and don't get fooled by all the talk that the 13 straight wins are down simply to the opposition being rubbish. The quality of the New Zealand performances have often been strong.

But in this quarter at least it was rousing to see Pakistan finally bare their teeth at the seventh time of asking on this tour.

The soul of sport has always been the competition, the duel for dominance. That's why we watch it, for the enjoyment of the contest. When one team, or individual, is demonstrably superior, winning even when not being remotely stretched, it becomes a turnoff.

So the All Blacks clouting weak opponents by 80 points usually leads to a hand pressing a particular button on the remote. No fault of the All Blacks, who aspire to reach, and retain, the highest standards of rugby, but no thanks.

Therefore time to applaud Pakistan, a nation who have always had a higher percentage of genuinely gifted cricketers than most. The point is that gifts must be allied to application, and that's where the Pakistanis have often slipped up.

At Eden Park, they were on from from the start. Whether it was because they had been inspired by their fast-talking captain and wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed; or they had simply had enough of being stuffed by their hosts; or, a third option, the wind was at their backs and, as they have often done down the years, they turned their heady talents into a cohesive force which completely dominated New Zealand.

If you like a touch of symmetry, try this: Pakistan's last win over New Zealand in any form of cricket was on January 15, 2016. It was in a T20 at ... Eden Park.

Suddenly, unexpectedly, we have a series decider coming up at Mt Maunganui tomorrow afternoon. Who'd have thought.

The West Indies were brushed aside and have been quickly forgotten. Pakistan seemed to be heading the same way, although there had been hints in their fourth and fifth ODI defeats that they were getting the hang of things out here, pitches, bounce, weather and so on.

Now New Zealand face the prospect of losing the T20 series, and with it, handing top spot on the world rankings to Pakistan.

It puts a bit of spice into tomorrow's match and that's good. A glance through their cricket history shows how Pakistan can topple any team when the mood is upon them and the stars align. New Zealand should relish the occasion. After all, it's about time they got a real test, and bearing in mind what lies ahead, it won't do any harm if Pakistan again rise to the occasion.

The limited-overs stretch this season still has a way to go. Of the 24 successive ODI or T20 matches New Zealand's players are being forced to endure this summer, there are still a possible 11 to go, assuming they make the tri-series T20 final at Eden Park on February 21.

The players insist they neither tumble nor soar inside over results. But after what they have achieved this season, that might be tested if they fluff their lines tomorrow.