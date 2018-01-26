Rising star Glenn Phillips has been dropped by the Black Caps.

The 21-year-old Phillips has played eight Twenty20 internationals, averaging 16 at a strike rate of 109, and the New Zealand selectors have decided to drop him to gain more experience in domestic cricket.

"After discussion with Glenn, we felt he'd benefit from going back and continuing to evolve his game with Auckland," said coach Mike Hesson.

"Glenn has a big future, but at this point in time we both think continuing to get experience on the domestic scene is the right move."

The wicketkeeper-batsman has struggled for runs in 2018, failing to pass 25 in eight innings across both domestic and international Twenty20s.

Surprisingly, Wellington wicketkeeper Tom Blundell has been called in for the deciding clash against against Pakistan on Sunday.

Blundell averaged 23.8 in the domestic Super Smash this year at a strike rate of 126, well in arrears of fellow keeper Tim Seifert, who averaged 32.3 at 147, including hitting the fastest century (40 balls) in New Zealand T20 history.

Without Colin Munro, who is also out of the decider, the Black Caps are likely to promote Kane Williamson to open alongside Martin Guptill, with potentially the recalled Ross Taylor or Tom Bruce slotting in at number three.

As a result, Hesson argues that Blundell is the right fit instead of Seifert, who has played as an opener this season.

"Tom's ability to slot into the middle-order made him the right choice to come into the squad," said Hesson

"Looking beyond Sunday's game, we have a top three who are very set, so it's important Tom can come into that middle-order and do a role for us."

The final Twenty20 starts at 7.00pm in Mount Maunganui on Sunday night.

