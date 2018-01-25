DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The preparations for Fernando Alonso's first Rolex 24 at Daytona hit a setback when one of his co-drivers crashed hours before qualifying at Daytona International Speedway.

Phil Hanson was behind the wheel of the Ligier LMP2 in morning practice Thursday when he locked the brakes and crashed. The front end of the United Autosports entry was damaged and taken to the garage for repairs.

The team was confident the car will be ready to qualify.

Although the driver rotation has been set by the team, Alonso refused to reveal when he will be behind the wheel. Asked if he's qualifying the entry, the two-time Formula One champion smiled: "We'll see."

Advertisement



The Spaniard is competing in his first major sports car event this weekend. The twice-round-the-clock endurance race begins Saturday.

___

More AP Auto Racing: https://racing.ap.org/