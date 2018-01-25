JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Scoreboard Thursday at stumps on Day 2 of the third test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers:
Dean Elgar c Patel b Kumar 4
Aiden Markram c Patel b Kumar 2
Kagiso Rabada c Rahane b Sharma 30
Hashim Amla c Pandya b Bumrah 61
AB de Villiers b Kumar 5
Faf du Plessis b Bumrah 8
Quinton de Kock c Patel b Bumrah 8
Vernon Philander c Bumrah b Shami 35
Andile Phehlukwayo lbw b Bumrah 9
Morne Morkel not out 9
Lungi Ngidi c Patel b Bumrah 0
Extras: (14lb, 9w) 23
TOTAL: (all out) 194
Overs: 65.5
Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-16, 3-80, 4-92, 5-107, 6-125, 7-169, 8-175, 8-175, 9-194, 10-194.
Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 19-9-44-3 (2w), Jasprit Bumrah 18.5-2-54-5 (1w), Ishant Sharma 14-2-33-1, Mohammed Shami 12-0-46-1 (2w), Hardik Pandya 2-0-3-0.
Murali Vijay not out 13
Parthiv Patel c Markram b Philander 16
KL Rahul not out 16
Extras: (4lb) 4
TOTAL: (for 1 wicket) 49
Overs: 17.
Fall of wickets: 1-17.
Still to bat: Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.
Bowling: Vernon Philander 5-2-11-1, Kagiso Rabada 6-1-19-0, Morne Morkel 4-1-9-0, Lungi Ngidi 2-0-6-0.
Toss: India.
Series: South Africa leads three-test series 2-0.
Umpires: Ian Gould, England, and Aleem Dar, Pakistan.
TV Umpire: Michael Gough, England. Match Referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.