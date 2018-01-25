SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Force India and Sauber have dropped their complaint to the European Commission over anti-competitive practices in Formula One.

Both F1 teams lodged a complaint with the EU in September 2015 amid concerns about revenue distribution and rule-making when F1 was run by commercial rights holder Bernie Ecclestone. That was prior to the takeover by current owner Liberty Media, which has involved the smaller teams more in discussions.

Both teams announced their decision to drop the complaint "with immediate effect" in a press release Thursday, citing renewed faith in how F1 is governed under new CEO Chase Carey.

The teams say they are "greatly encouraged by the dialogue that has been introduced" concerning key "issues such as the distribution of the prize fund (money), cost control and engine regulations."