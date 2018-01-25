Pakistan's defeat of New Zealand in the second Twenty20 international at Eden Park levelled the series 1-1, and boiled down to a tale of two opening six-over powerplays.

Pakistan 57 without loss; New Zealand 49 for three. Eventual result? Pakistan won by 48 runs.

How about the opening match in Wellington?

Pakistan 24 for four; New Zealand 28 for two. Eventual result? New Zealand won by seven wickets.

Advertisement

The same trend applied to New Zealand's 2-0 T20 series win over the West Indies (with the second match washed out).

First match at Nelson: New Zealand 40-1, West Indies 44-2.

Third match at Tauranga: New Zealand 63-0, West Indies 73-4.

Distributing your resources steadily as an innings progresses is the Holy Grail of T20.

At Eden Park, Ahmed Shehzad (44 from 34 balls) and Fakhar Zaman (50 off 28) were imperious in posting a ground-record opening T20I stand of 94.

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur pleaded for his charges "not to fear anything and play with freedom" after the final one-day international in Wellington.

After a few days' osmosis the advice soaked through as the tourists amassed 201 for four before dismissing the hosts for 153 in 18.3 overs.

"We were planning in the last three or four matches to play normally in the powerplay and not lose too many wickets. Today we were successful," Fakhar said.

"Pakistan put us under pressure and, if I'm honest, we probably bowled a few bad balls that they pounced on," New Zealand captain Kane Williamson responded.

"A total like that, you have to come out and play with some risk to chase. It can be tough to get momentum. Often the big shots generate you a strike rate on this ground rather than touch, because the ball can plug at times."

Eden Park can often flatter to deceive for teams when the boundaries appear like a mirage on the horizon. Not so for the Pakistanis.

Williamson juggled his bowlers as he grappled with the dimensions. He sought an answer to a problem which was looking like a Rubik's Cube where someone had switched a couple of stickers.

The open pasture was too tempting in a brace of overs from Trent Boult, Seth Rance and Ben Wheeler with the mandatory two fielders outside the circle.

In contrast, with New Zealand burdened by a required run rate of 10.1, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed luxuriated in using his pace quartet of Mohammad Amir, Rumman Raees (two overs each) and Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali (one over each).

Colin Munro, Williamson and Tom Bruce exited during that period and, as a consequence, Martin Guptill was restricted to 25 off as many balls.

The series decider will be played at Mt Maunganui on Sunday.