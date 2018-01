JOHANNESBURG (AP) — India was 49-1 in its second innings, leading South Africa by 42 runs at stumps on Day 2 of the third and final test at the Wanderers on Thursday.

___

India 187 (Virat Kohli 54, Cheteshwar Pujara 50; Kagiso Rabada 3-39) and 49-1 (KL Rahul 16 not out; Vernon Philander 1-11) leads South Africa 194 (Hashim Amla 61; Jasprit Bumrah 5-54) by 42 runs.