Follow live updates as the Black Caps take on Pakistan in the second Twenty20 from Eden Park.

Kane Williamson looks likely to return for New Zealand in the second T20 of the three-match series against Pakistan at Eden Park tonight.

He missed the opening seven-wicket victory at Wellington due to stiffness in his right side, but employed a full range of shots training in the Outer Oval nets today.

Perhaps the fact Williamson took two for 32 bowling his full allotment of off-spin and extending his right arm in the fourth of five one-day internationals against the visitors was no coincidence?

Advertisement

He had not bowled for the Black Caps since delivering a solitary maiden over in the first test against the West Indies.

Regardless, a New Zealand Cricket spokesperson declared him "fine".

Despite the team racking up 13 straight wins across all formats, Williamson's availability and leadership becomes important with incumbent captain Tim Southee and former captain Ross Taylor absent, and stand-in ODI skipper Tom Latham not part of the T20 thinking.

The hosts lead the series 1-0, after Pakistan only mustered 105, offering few answers to the hosts' interrogation after getting sent in.

They served up nine catches, a stumping and a highest partnership of 30 on a pitch whose qualities for unfettered batsmanship were debatable.

Pakistan placed New Zealand's order under pressure early at eight for two, but Colin Munro (49 not out from 43 balls) and Tom Bruce (26 from 22 balls) delivered a partnership of 49 for the third-wicket which steadied and ultimately ensured the win.