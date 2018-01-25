Kiwi cricketer Mitchell McClenaghan has received immediate All Black support after hitting out at social media abuse following his latest Big Bash T20 performance.

The former New Zealand fast bowler copped a load of vicious verbal bouncers from the public, after he conceded 25 runs in his final over for the Sydney Thunder against the Melbourne Renegades.

Mitch McClenaghan is the inflatable dartboard of bowling at the death. #BBL07 — Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) January 24, 2018

Ironically, the attacks came just as the highly respected CricInfo website listed McClenaghan as one of just five fast bowlers who have proved good value in the Indian Premier League.

Kiwi cricketer Mitchell McClenaghan has hit back after receiving abuse on social media. Photo / Getty Images

The 2018 IPL auction is held this weekend, and CricInfo gave the 31-year-old Kiwi — who has had three seasons with the Mumbai Indians — a tick under an article headed 'Are really fast bowlers worth the big bucks?'.

Advertisement

All Black loose forward Ardie Savea was among those to show Twitter support for the under-fire McClenaghan, giving his tweet a 'like'.

For all those who feel the need to be abusive to any player on social media understand that it’s a tough game and your hate will only fuel our desire to get better and won’t break us. It’s More a reflection on who you are as a human being and definitely nothing to be proud of. — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) January 24, 2018

McClenaghan had told his abusers their attacks were "more a reflection of who you are as a human being and definitely nothing to be proud of.

"For all those who feel the need to be abusive to any player on social media understand that it's a tough game and your hate will only fuel our desire to get better and won't break us."

On McClenaghan's final over, team mate Ben Rohrer said it was "just the nature of death bowling".

McClenaghan finished with one wicket for 48 from his four overs, as the Thunder season came to an end. He was also dismissed in the final Thunder over, with his side needing 14 for victory.