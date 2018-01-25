Someone in the Indian Premier League cricket auction has taken a shine to 27-year-old Wellington pace bowler Anurag Verma.

Of the 24 New Zealanders who have made the final cut for this weekend's gavel-banging extravaganza, the right-armer is the only one without an international cap in any format.

However, at least one of the eight franchises has swooned at Verma's skite reel, meaning he has accrued cricket's version of a Valentine's Day secret admirer.

Interest can come from anywhere on the chain from owner to scout, but once the original list of 1122 players was culled to 578, Verma stayed in the auction as "Lot 518".

His reserve is set at 20 lakh rupees, or the equivalent of $43,000.

"There's no harm putting your name in," Verma told Radio Sport. "Last year I got cut early and I spoke to [Royal Challengers Bangalore coach] Daniel Vettori who said our T20 competition [the Burger King Super Smash] was not as well recognised [as others].

"This year I think we've proven our cricketing standards are good compared with around the world — and it was televised in India, which is a huge help for all our players with those aspirations."

Verma said franchises should consider why New Zealand is the world's No1-ranked T20 side.

"In New Zealand we play on good pitches in small grounds which can be quite windy.

"The Big Bash [in Australia] is a slightly different game, played on bigger grounds where you don't have to bowl many yorkers. You can bowl more into the wicket because the boundaries are so big square. We've got some of the best bowlers and batsmen in the world, which shows our domestic competition is going along nicely."

Verma played seven matches for Wellington in this year's Super Smash. He bowled 19 overs and took 10 wickets at an economy rate of 10 and strike rate of 11, the second best behind Canterbury's Andrew Ellis among those who delivered more than 15 overs.

He was given the opportunity to sum up why he should be picked.

"I've bowled a lot of death overs since I've been playing. You've got to be able to execute those under pressure."

Verma plans to "keep an eye" on proceedings, possibly after he finishes a Ford Trophy one-dayer against his former team Northern Districts at the Basin Reserve.