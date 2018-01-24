JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Scoreboard Wednesday at stumps on Day 1 of the third test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers:
Murali Vijay c de Kock b Rabada 8
KL Rahul c de Kock b Philander 0
Cheteshwar Pujara c de Kock b Phehlukwayo 50
Virat Kohli c de Villiers b Ngidi 54
Ajinkya Rahane lbw b Morkel 9
Parthiv Patel c de Kock b Morkel 2
Hardik Pandya c de Kock b Phehlukwayo 0
Bhuvneshwar Kumar c Phehlukwayo b Rabada 30
Mohammed Shami c Rabada b Philander 8
Ishant Sharma c du Plessis b Rabada 0
Jasprit Bumrah not out 0
Extras: (11b, 7lb, 2nb, 6w) 26
TOTAL: (all out) 187
Overs: 77.
Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-13, 3-97, 4-113, 5-144, 6-144, 7-144, 8-163, 9-166, 10-187.
Bowling: Morne Morkel 17-5-47-2 (1w, 1nb), Vernon Philander 19-10-31-2 (1nb), Kagiso Rabada 19-7-39-3 (1w), Lungi Ngidi 15-7-27-1, Andile Phehlukwayo 7-1-25-2.
Dean Elgar not out 4
Aiden Markram c Patel b Kumar 2
Kagiso Rabada not out 0
Extras: 0
TOTAL: (for 1 wicket) 6
Overs: 6.
Still to bat: Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Andile Phehlukwayo, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi.
Fall of wickets: 1-3.
Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3-2-3-1, Jasprit Bumrah 3-2-3-0.
Toss: India.
Series: South Africa leads three-test series 2-0.
Umpires: Ian Gould, England, and Aleem Dar, Pakistan.
TV Umpire: Michael Gough, England. Match Referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.