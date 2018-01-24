JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Scoreboard Wednesday at stumps on Day 1 of the third test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers:

Murali Vijay c de Kock b Rabada 8

KL Rahul c de Kock b Philander 0

Cheteshwar Pujara c de Kock b Phehlukwayo 50

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Virat Kohli c de Villiers b Ngidi 54

Ajinkya Rahane lbw b Morkel 9

Parthiv Patel c de Kock b Morkel 2

Hardik Pandya c de Kock b Phehlukwayo 0

Bhuvneshwar Kumar c Phehlukwayo b Rabada 30

Mohammed Shami c Rabada b Philander 8

Ishant Sharma c du Plessis b Rabada 0

Jasprit Bumrah not out 0

Extras: (11b, 7lb, 2nb, 6w) 26

TOTAL: (all out) 187

Overs: 77.

Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-13, 3-97, 4-113, 5-144, 6-144, 7-144, 8-163, 9-166, 10-187.

Bowling: Morne Morkel 17-5-47-2 (1w, 1nb), Vernon Philander 19-10-31-2 (1nb), Kagiso Rabada 19-7-39-3 (1w), Lungi Ngidi 15-7-27-1, Andile Phehlukwayo 7-1-25-2.

Dean Elgar not out 4

Aiden Markram c Patel b Kumar 2

Kagiso Rabada not out 0

Extras: 0

TOTAL: (for 1 wicket) 6

Overs: 6.

Still to bat: Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Andile Phehlukwayo, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi.

Fall of wickets: 1-3.

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3-2-3-1, Jasprit Bumrah 3-2-3-0.

Toss: India.

Series: South Africa leads three-test series 2-0.

Umpires: Ian Gould, England, and Aleem Dar, Pakistan.

TV Umpire: Michael Gough, England. Match Referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.