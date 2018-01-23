Whanganui and St Johns Tech all-rounder Akash Gill rewrote the record books when he became the first Canadian batsman to hit a century in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup.

The Canadian import scored an epic 120 in his country's 80-run plate quarter-final victory over Papua New Guinea at the world tournament in Christchurch on Monday.

Gill became the 13th player to notch a century in the 12th edition of the tournament and his performance was the highlight from among the two matches played in Christchurch that day.

Gill cracked 12 fours and two sixes as Canada notched a competitive 265 for eight after being asked to bat first.

Gill was later named Player of the Match adding to his MVP awarded for his performance against Namibia last week.

"I didn't really know about that record [first Canada batsman to score a century in the U19 CWC], but it's honestly a great feeling. When I got to that milestone, I was just overwhelmed. It still feels surreal to me, I'm just letting it sink in," Gill said.

Canada sat out Tuesday's play already in the plate semi-finals.

"We are awaiting the outcome of the Ireland-Windies match today to see who we play in the plate semi-final." Gill said.

"This will be the best Canada has performed at this tournament with the previous best being 10th in 2011, which was also played in New Zealand. I am just so pleased to have helped Canada get to this stage."

Gill has his sights set on playing first class cricket in New Zealand and all his efforts will be aimed at that from a Whanganui base.

"I play for St Johns Tech and Whanganui, but I'd love to get some first class cricket under my belt, hopefully with Central Districts with the ultimate goal of playing for New Zealand. Everything will be aimed at getting the paper work in order and retaining my form," Gill said.

In the other match, Wessely Madevere's all-round effort of 47 and two for 11 helped Zimbabwe defeat Namibia by seven wickets. Set a target of 114, Zimbabwe got home in only 19.3 overs.

The Super League, featuring the top two sides from each preliminary group, began Tuesday with the Australia-England quarter-final in Queenstown.