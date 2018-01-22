Ben Stokes says he will not be joining up with England for the tour of New Zealand until after his first court appearance on February 13.

The all-rounder's appearance at Bristol Magistrates' Court on an affray charge was set for the same day he was supposed to be making his international comeback in a Twenty20 match.

The 26-year-old, who missed the Ashes after being suspended from playing for England following an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in the city in September, confirmed on Twitter he would delay his arrival in New Zealand as a result.

England's next match in the series where Stokes could be available is a February 18 clash against the Black Caps in Hamilton.