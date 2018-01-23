Tim Southee must be thinking this captaincy thing isn't as tough as it's made out to be.

The Northland quick bowler was instrumental during the Black Caps' seven-wicket victory over Pakistan at Westpac Stadium, taking his record as captain to 2-0 after a similarly convincing 47-run win over the West Indies last month in Nelson.

Captaincy seems to agree with him on the park as he took 3 for 13 from his miserly four-over spell and he added two simple catches for good measure.

Southee was quick to give his teammates credit following the win.

Advertisement

"It's pretty easy when the guys play like that. A strength of ours throughout the season has been assessing the conditions and we did that brilliantly," he said.

"Going into our innings, we had seen guys hitting across line, which was difficult on that wicket.

"That was a mature innings from Colin - different to how he has played throughout the season, and helped by the likes of Tom Bruce and finished by Rosco [Taylor].

"They came out and tried to put us under pressure, but we stuck to what we thought on that wicket after losing a couple of early wickets."

Southee has been an important contributor in the home season but his performances in the two games he's led bring back memories of the 2015 World Cup, where his execution and control were at his best.

When captaining, he has taken six wickets at 8.17 while only conceding 6.13 runs an over. Granted, it's a small sample size - two matches to be exact - but the added responsibility seems to have brought the best out of him.

Opportunities to lead the side will be few and far between with Kane Williamson firmly grasping the reins, however it's a good sign for both Southee and the Black Caps that he can fill the role effectively.

It remains to be seen whether Williamson's minor side injury will keep him out of either of the two remaining T20s against Pakistan though Southee doesn't sound too worried about his status.

"I don't think it's a major injury. It was just a chance to get it right, because there's plenty of cricket left in the summer."

Southee will miss the second T20 as part of the Black Caps ongoing rest and rotation of players during their extended home summer but will return for the third match of the series.

Ross Taylor, who struck 22 off 13 balls in the first T20, will sit out the remainder of the series while quick bowlers Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson return to the fray for tomorrow's match.