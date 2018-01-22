New Zealand's opening seven-wicket Twenty20 victory against Pakistan produced obvious heroes.

Three wickets apiece for Tim Southee and Seth Rance; a couple of consecutive rippers from Mitchell Santner to shatter the visitors at 38 for six in the 10th over; Colin Munro curbing his instincts to compile a relatively tame 49 from 43 balls; Anaru Kitchen's fielding, including a tricky catch running from cover point with his back to the pitch to remove Umar Amin.

However, two cast members who also deserve mention are Tom Bruce and Ross Taylor (who played after captain Kane Williamson was ruled out with a stiff side).

Both executed archetypal T20 innings using limited resources to ensure the team won with minimum fuss.

Advertisement

When Bruce entered at eight for two in the fourth over, questions swirled whether the pitch would scupper the New Zealanders as it had Pakistan who were dismissed in the 20th over for 105.

The right-hander assumed an envoy role by keeping the scoring ticking and the strike rotating as he eased along at around a run-a-ball in his 6.5 over stay.

He was dismissed swinging to deep mid-wicket to start the 11th over but, at 57 for three, New Zealand were on track.

The key period was Bruce and Munro hitting 23 runs from overs nine and 10 which took them from 34 to 57.

Bruce's 26 off 22 balls is unlikely to go down in statistical folklore, but was crucial in knitting together a victory. He took the match circumstances and, alongside Munro, turned them to New Zealand's advantage.

Similarly Taylor, with 10 from 10 balls by the 16th over, had eased the hosts to 93 for three. Then bang, bang, bang. Three consecutive fours off Hasan Ali, plus a wide to reach the winning total, and New Zealand had victory with the luxury of 25 balls to spare.

"Going into our innings, we had seen guys hitting across line, which was difficult on that wicket," stand-in captain Tim Southee said.

"That was a mature innings from Colin - different to how he has played throughout the season, and helped by the likes of Tom Bruce and finished by Rosco [Taylor].

"They came out and tried to put us under pressure, but we stuck to what we thought on that wicket after losing a couple of early wickets. A strength of ours through the season has been assessing conditions - I think we did that brilliantly today."

Southee said Williamson's rest was precautionary.

"I don't think it's a major injury. It was just a chance to get it right, because there's plenty of cricket left in the summer."