Pugnacious openeer David Warner will captain Australia in the T20 tri-series against New Zealand and England.

He stands in for regular skipper Steve Smith, who is sitting the tournament out given the proximity of Australia's test tour to South Africa.

"Steve has had a very big summer and will benefit from a short break both physically and mentally, before he leaves for South Africa,'' national selector Trevor Hohns said today.

The 14-strong squad, entirely bereft of test players, also includes boom Hobart Hurricanes batsman D'Arcy Short, Sydney Sixers left armer Ben Dwarshuis and wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey from the Adelaide Strikers, who are all included in an Australian squad for the first time.

Advertisement

Chris Lynn, who has been bedevilled by injuries but is a box office attraction at the Brisbane Heat, is in the squad, along with livewire allrounder Glenn Maxwell.

''D'Arcy's selection speaks for itself, he is the leading runscorer in the Big Bash League and has also taken valuable wickets,'' national selector Mark Waugh said.

Dwarshuis had won his place with his new ball work in the BBL while Carey has caught the eye in every form he's played this year, Waugh added.

''He's been in great form in the BBL with both bat and gloves and stood up to the challenge when he had to take the gloves for an ill Tim Paine in the ODI team.''

The tri-series starts with a transtasman clash in Sydney on February 3. New Zealand play England in Wellington on February 13 and Australia at Eden Park three days later. New Zealand play England a second time in Hamilton on February 18 and the final will be at Eden Park on February 21.

Australian squad: David Warner (c), Aaron Finch, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.