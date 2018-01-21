Australia are the current one-day cricket world champions. Black Caps fans probably don't need reminding of the 2015 final at the MCG but it seems a point worth bringing up based on the current form of Steve Smith's team.

Following a 16-run defeat in yesterday's third ODI against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia face the chance of a 5-0 sweep at the hands of their old rivals.

It's becoming a worrying trend across the ditch. Last year they lost a series 4-1 in India and in 2016 went down 5-0 in South Africa.

They've now lost 10 games in 11 matches. The worst such streak in the team's history.

Advertisement

That's not a pretty stat for any side, let alone world champions.

It's worth noting the majority of the loses during the poor run have come away from home and include series defeats to New Zealand, England and India, all sides ranked in the top four in the world.

Since winning the World Cup three years ago it's fair to say Australia have had an average record in the 50-over game. They've won 26 of their 53 matches for a win percentage of just 49 percent.

Of the 10 previous teams to win the Cricket World Cup, only India, after lifting the cup in 1987, failed to win more than 50 percent of their matches played as reigning world champions.

India were fairly woeful world champions winning from 32 of their 73 matches between the 1983 World Cup and the 1987 event. Australia would their drastic form to continue over the next 12 months to reach those lows.

The All Blacks, as rugby world champions have an 86 percent win-loss record since the 2015 World Cup while football world champions Germany have a 61 percent win-loss record since the 2014 World Cup (29 wins from 47 matches).

Winning percentage as 'world champions'

West Indies 1975-1979 - 75 percent

West Indies 1979-1983 - 69 percent

India 1983-1987 - 44 percent

Australia 1987-1992 - 73 percent

Pakistan 1992-1996 - 53 percent

Sri Lanka 1996-1999 - 53 percent

Australia 1999-2003 - 74 percent

Australia 2003-2007 - 70 percent

Australia 2007-2011 - 65 percent

India 2011-2015 - 60 percent

Australia's last 11 ODIs

Lost to England by 16 runs

Lost to England by four wickets

Lost to England by five wickets

Lost to India by seven wickets

Beat India by 21 runs

Lost to India by five wickets

Lost to India by 50 runs

Lost to India 26 runs

Lost to England by 40 runs

Lost to New Zealand by 24 runs

Lost to New Zealand by six runs