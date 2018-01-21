U19 World Cup Super League draw

Tomorrow:

England v Australia, Queenstown

Wednesday: Pakistan v South Africa, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Thursday: Afghanistan v New Zealand, Hagley Oval

Advertisement

Friday: India v Bangladesh, Queenstown

New Zealand are determined not to get ahead of themselves as they prepare for the quarter-finals of the Under-19 World Cup this week.

The pool play went smoothly, with three wins over defending champions the West Indies, Kenya and South Africa. Now New Zealand are preparing for a last-eight clash with Afghanistan in Christchurch on Thursday.

They made sure of their spot with a strong win over the South Africans on Saturday night in Mt Maunganui, rattling up 279 for eight, then dismissing the South Africans for 208.

Key to that win was Wellington allrounder Rachin Ravindra.

He shared a 108-run opening stand — his contribution being 76 — with his provincial mate Jakob Bhula, then snared four for 32 off 9.2 overs with his left arm spin.

Indeed Ravindra, one of four players in the New Zealand squad who competed in the 2016 edition of the tournament, has been one of the leading performers across all teams.

He has scored 209 runs at 69 and taken nine wickets at 10.55, with a 3.6 economy rate.

Bhula is the top runmaker in the tournament with 307 at 102, while Auckland's Finn Allen has scored 232 runs at 116, buoyed by his century in the opening win over the West Indies.

All squad members have had at least one game, which has helped getting to the tournament's sharp end.

"The team is really happy with three wins and we hope it can continue, but you have to take each game on its merits," Ravindra said last night.

While the squad have seen some of their opponents' play, Afghanistan are something of a mystery as yet.

"We haven't seen much yet but will be in the next few days. We played them at the last World Cup.

''They are strong bowling spin and came quite hard at [New Zealand's] bowlers."

Ravindra played down his personal contributions — "I've had a couple of good performances but we'll see what happens.

''I hope I can replicate that and help the team get another couple of wins."