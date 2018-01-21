A pigeon picked the wrong time to settle down on the turf at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday night, being struck by a cricket ball.

The bird was nestled down in the point region of the field when Melbourne Stars batsman Peter Handscomb played a well-time cut shot off the bowling of the Sydney Thunder's Mitchell McClenaghan that speed along the turf.

The ball pierced a hol between to fielders before striking the unaware bird, who may have saved a boundary.

It wasn't without a cost, however, as the pigeon was seen limping away from the field after taking the hit.