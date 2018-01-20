A host of New Zealand cricketers are set to go to auction, with 24 Kiwis making the cut for the final 578 names up for auction in the Indian Premier League draft.

​Captain Kane Williamson is the only New Zealander in two marquee groups of eight who will go under the hammer first, however In-form power hitter duo Colin Munro, Martin Guptill and Colin de Grandhomme will also be among the first 40 names auctioned.

Williamson set his reserve price at 150 lakh rupees (appriximately NZ$323,000) and will be auctioned alongside the likes of Ben Stokes, who fetched the biggest number at last year's auction, Mitchell Starc, Chris Gayle and Joe Root.

World No1 T20 bowler Ish Sodhi joins the auction in the top spinners group, while fast bowlers Adam Milne and Lockie Ferguson also look to be a high chance of returning to the league.

Former Black Caps Brendon McCullum, Mitchell McClenaghan and Luke Ronchi are also up for the auction, which takes place in Bangalore on Saturday.

New Zealand cricketers up for auction in the Indian Premier League:

200 lakh rupees ($430,500): Brendon McCullum, Corey Anderson.

150 lakh ($323,000): Kane Williamson, Trent Boult.

100 lakh ($215,000): Mitchell McClenaghan, Tim Southee.

​75 lakh ($161,500): Martin Guptill, Colin de Grandhomme, Luke Ronchi, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Ross Taylor.

50 lakh ($107,500): Colin Munro, Ish Sodhi, Glenn Phillips, Anton Devcich, Mitchell Santner, Tom Latham, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Neil Wagner, Seth Rance, Ben Wheeler.

20 lakh ($43,000): Anurag Verma.