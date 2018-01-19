DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Opener Tamim Iqbal hit his second straight half-century to lift Bangladesh to 320-6 against Sri Lanka in the third match of the tri-nation series on Friday.

Iqbal followed up his unbeaten 84 against Zimbabwe with an identical 84 in this match to lay a solid platform. His knock was complemented by two 60 plus knocks from Shakib Al Hasan (67) and Mushfiqur Rahim (62).

Opener Anamul Haque scored 35 and Mahmudullah made 24. Sabbir Raman also smashed 24 not out towards the end to propel the side past 300.

Iqbal and Anamul Haque combined for a 71-run opening stand after Mashrafe Mortaza elected to bat first on a pitch that offered runs.

Paceman Thisara Perera broke through with the wicket of Haque but Iqbal, aided by Shakib Al Hasan kept Sri Lanka frustrated.

They shared a 99-run stand to keep the side on course for a big total.

Iqbal, who looked set for his 10th century, nicked a delivery from off-spinner Akila Dananjaya, that didn't spin as much as he expected. However a quick video review reversed the umpire's not out decision.

Iqbal struck seven fours and two sixes in the knock_his 40th half-century-- which took 102 balls.

The run flow continued with Shakib and Mushfiqur in charge.

Shakib perished to a routine delivery from Asela Gunaratne, giving him a return catch with 67 off 63, studded with seven fours.

Rahim too couldn't convert to a century, falling to Thisara Perera for 62, Perera was the most successful bowler, returning figures of 3-60.