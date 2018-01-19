Canterbury batsman Ken McClure has been sentenced to 200 hours of community work, 12 months supervision and financial reparation after pleading guilty to one charge of common assault.

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in Hanmer Springs, north of Christchurch, on September 10 on a pre-season trip for his East Christchurch Shirley club and was reprimanded for sentencing until January 19.

On Friday, Canterbury Cricket confirmed his sentence, and chief executive Jez Curwin said: "Ken accepted full responsibility for his actions at the time by pleading guilty to the original charges.

"Now that he has been sentenced and, after taking time out of the game to reflect on his actions and receive counselling, we are all hopeful that Ken will move on to the next stages in what we hope will be a long and successful career."