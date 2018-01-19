Any fears New Zealand were pootling into a cul-de-sac in the fifth and final one-day international against Pakistan were laid to rest in the 34th over by Martin Guptill.

In consolidation mode on 72 off 99 balls, he slipped onto his back contemplating a single with the Black Caps on 157 for two. Faheem Ashraf seized the ball in his follow-through and took an open shy. He missed.

The reprieve acted like a shot of adrenaline. The opener launched into two boundaries through mid-off as New Zealand roared back onto the open road.

That began the momentum swing which took the hosts to 271 for seven. Given they had scored two boundaries between the 21st and 33rd overs, it was a welcome respite.

Guptill made his 13th ODI century, eventually holing out to long-on off Rumman Raees for 100 in the 42nd over. He satisfied fans with a series of characteristic drives. The highlight was a lofted specimen in the third over off Aamer Yamin which peppered the sightscreen scaffold. Guptill also used Williamson's bat and Taylor's thigh as target practice forcing the ball through the non-striker's territory off the spin of Shadab Khan.

He and Ross Taylor built a formidable platform with their 112-run third-wicket stand.

Taylor made 59 off 73 balls, easing the ball around the wicket with the square cut his staple. The innings was the 58th time he had passed 50 (41 half-centuries, 17 centuries) in 201 ODIs, surpassing the record of 57 he jointly held with Nathan Astle and Stephen Fleming.

A flurry of four wickets in 15 balls stymied New Zealand's progress between the 45th and 47th overs but Colin de Grandhomme (29 not out from 21) and Tim Southee (14 off 11) provided a fillip.

The resting of Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali with minor injury niggles meant the Pakistani attack was under pressure.

Rumman Raees took three for 67 in a bustling display, while Shadab's 10 overs of leg spin were unlucky not to return better figures than none for 35.

The hosts were aided by an aggressive start as Colin Munro muscled 34 from 24 balls that placed them at 52 for one in the sixth over.

Kane Williamson struggled to find rhythm in his 22 from 36 balls, but still bequeathed Taylor a healthy position at 101 for two in the 18th over.

New Zealand are on the cusp of the second 5-0 one-day international series victory in their history.

The Black Caps' only other clean sweep of that magnitude came 18 years ago against the West Indies.

The highest total chased in an ODI at the Basin Reserve is 254 by New Zealand against Pakistan in 1989.