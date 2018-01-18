The consistency of the Northern Knights or the momentum of the Central Stags?

The better of those attributes will decide the Burger King Super Smash champion at Seddon Park tomorrow.

Northern Districts recruited former New Zealand representative Gareth Hopkins as their specific T20 coach this season. They topped the table with seven wins from nine completed matches, enough to earn a home final.

Central Districts, last year's beaten finalists, were struggling with two wins from seven matches. They came into the finals off the long run, winning their last three round robin games and easing to victory over Auckland in Wednesday's elimination duel.

The teams split their results across the season.

CD won by 49 runs at Bay Oval with a top order batting blitz that reached 201 for four; ND exacted utu by a five-wicket margin at Pukekura Park three days later, chasing 182 with two overs to spare.

That display was a microcosm of the Knights' batting this season, the cricketing equivalent of a 4 x 100m relay. The baton – generally a swinging willow - has been passed through the order from Tim Seifert (strike rate 144) and Anton Devcich (162) to Dean Brownlie (160), Brett Hampton (175), Daniel Flynn (149) and Daryl Mitchell (144).

All but Hampton have scored half-centuries, and Seifert made a century – 107 off 42 balls - against Auckland at Mt Maunganui. By playing Seifert as a wicketkeeper-opener, they have freed a spot down the order.

ND's bowling stocks have showcased how accurate T20 spin can ratchet up pressure.

Devcich has 12 wickets at a strike rate of 17 and economy rate of 6.67 – anything under eight-an-over these days is tantamount to the 50-over parsimony of Ewen Chatfield from a past generation. Ish Sodhi has created a twin deterrent with his leg spin. The world's No.1 T20 bowler has 10 wickets which have come once every 14 balls while conceding 7.30 runs an over.

The Knights have been strong throughout the competition, but the Stags have surged.

CD's 36-run victory over Auckland showed the confidence bred from their success.

Right-arm pace bowler Blair Tickner has been a revelation with his bristling aggression.

He uses his height and boisterous approach to extract bounce and inflict discomfort on batsmen. A return of 20 wickets at a strike rate of 12 and economy rate of 7.71 has trumped all other bowlers in the competition.

"We don't want him to change his style," teammate Tom Bruce told the Herald.

"He's an aggressive wicket-taker, and that's what you need in Twenty20. If you're not taking wickets, you're not going to restrict opposition. He's confident in his game plan as a bowler and played a big part in our last two years.

"We're going to need that against ND who are the form team, the No.1 qualifier and a balanced side with match winners across the board."

Tickner has taken two wickets or more in all but one of his 10 matches - the return game against ND at New Plymouth. He took four for 24 against them in their first meeting at Mt Maunganui. The 24-year-old has been backed by fellow right-armer Seth Rance (13 wickets, strike rate 11, economy rate 8.21) and left-arm orthodox spinner Ajaz Patel (13 wickets, strike rate 15, economy rate 7.60).

The Stags have also benefited from the hard-hitting of veteran openers George Worker (strike rate 163) and Jesse Ryder (150) and supplemented by Will Young (148), Bruce (173), Josh Clarkson (130), Dane Cleaver (131) and Christian Leopard (196) who have each made handy half-centuries.