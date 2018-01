Ben Stokes' return to international cricket has been thrown into fresh doubt after being instructed to appear in court on the same day as his potential England comeback match in New Zealand.

Police say the all-rounder is due to make his first appearance to answer an affray charge at Bristol Magistrates' Court on February 13.



On the same day, England play New Zealand in a T20 in Wellington, their first game in a tri-series also involving Australia.