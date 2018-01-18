Former New Zealand captain Jeff Crowe should start penning an idea to his international cricket employers about the laws of the game.

These days Crowe travels the globe as an ICC match referee and was on duty for the global under-19 tournament this week at Mt Maunganui when he was left to make an invidious decision.

Under Law 37.4 — obstructing the field — Crowe had to rule that South African opener Jiveshan Pillay was dismissed after he picked up a stationary ball and handed it to the opposition keeper and captain Emmanuel Stewart of the West Indies.

There was a lame appeal from Stewart then some discussion between him and the umpires before the matter was referred to Crowe for the ultimate verdict. He had no leeway, he had to push the red light.

Advertisement

At the time it looked wrong and felt even worse although Stewart did not suffer those pangs until quizzed later when he accepted his appeal was not in the spirit of the game and he regretted his judgment.

Too late pal. You got the opportunity on the field to think through your decision and withdraw your appeal and you made a mess of it. Your initial subdued appeal showed your conviction but you pursued that poor choice.

Umpires Ahsan Raza and Langton Rusere who were in the middle of this stain on the game were as culpable as Stewart.

They discussed the issue with Stewart and should have pointed out the ramifications and urged him to withdraw his appeal but the skipper's judgement was skewed.

When the square box review sign was sent up to Crowe, "Chopper" had no alternative but to bring the axe down on Pillay's innings.

The law says: "Either batsman is out obstructing the field if, at any time, while the ball is in play and, without the consent of the fielder, he/she uses the bat or any part of his/her person to return the ball to any fielder."

Golf has started to tidy up some of its tortuous convoluted laws and cricket could look at similar avenues.

According to the most recent information, there are 10 ways of being dismissed — retired, bowled, caught, hit the ball twice, hit wicket, lbw, obstructing the field, run out, stumped and timed out.

Too late pal. You got the opportunity on the field to think through your decision. SHARE THIS QUOTE:

After centuries of evolution and dramatic updates in safety equipment since the start of the World Series and the marriage with television, there have been rolling moves to sharpen every area of cricket.

Stadiums, sponsorships, competitions, contracts and equipment have all come in for greater scrutiny and development.

Crowe was a rational leader who excelled at cricket and golf and embraced the wider features of those lifestyles and he has been able to pin his business interests around a deep knowledge and understanding of both codes.

Common sense rode with him through his sport and that maxim should be added to the laws of cricket to offer some flexibility to umpires and match commissioners and help hot-headed players when they are confronted by issues like the mess at Mt Maunganui.