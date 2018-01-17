CHILECITO, Argentina (AP) — Toyota driver Bernhard ten Brinke won the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally on Wednesday, as defending champion Stephane Peterhansel and his Peugeot teammate Carlos Sainz continued their duel for the overall lead.

Ten Brinke dominated the stage, finishing more than four minutes ahead of Peugeot drivers Cyril Despres, Sainz and Peterhansel. The Dutchman needed 4 hours, 10 minutes, 54 seconds to cover the 280 kilometers (174 miles) between Belen and Fiambala/Chilecito, Argentina.

Despres of France was 4:35 behind in second place, with Spain's Sainz taking third, 4:40 behind.

In the overall classification, Sainz gained 10 seconds from the previous stage and now leads second-place Peterhansel by 50:45.

Advertisement

"Fiambala is a classic Dakar special," Sainz said. "This is where I lost the Dakar in 2009. I started the stage with a margin of 30 minutes and ended up in a hole, so it's great to put it behind me."

KTM rider Toby Price of Australia won the bike race stage and moved up to third in the overall standings, as his teammate Joan Barreda Bort withdrew from the rally.

Price was followed by Argentine Kevin Benavides and Frenchman Antoine Meo.

Overall, Austria's KTM rider Matthias Walkner leads Benavides by 32:00 and Price by 39:17.