Strange days indeed. New Zealand's cricketers aren't enjoying nationwide support.

Think about this; they are on a winning run of 11 matches, the best in the country's cricket history — albeit an artificial record in the sense of all versions of the game included — they are playing eye-catching, successful cricket and yet there are a pile of knockers out there in fan-land.

Then again, this is a nation of critics. There's no tree so tall it can't be felled by those who don't fancy anyone getting ideas above their station.

Why the naysayers? Apparently they won't get the accolades they are due until they beat someone 'good'. Beat the Aussies and England, who are both coming up, and then the public backslaps can begin, goes the argument.

It's not the players' fault that they have been dealt an unexciting hand by their bosses this summer.

Sure the West Indies were awful. Don't blame the New Zealand players for that.

Pakistan are a talented side, but haven't coped with New Zealand's bouncy, seamy conditions and, until Tuesday night when they showed some backbone in Hamilton, have been swept aside.

You're never going to get Abu Dhabi conditions in Wellington or Hamilton so it's a challenge for them. But credit New Zealand for keeping them in a box.

But the knockers aren't placated, and on one score they are bang on.

No New Zealand player will say it publicly, but being handed a schedule of 24 successive limited-overs internationals — 13 ODIs and 11 T20s, including a potential tri-series final against England or Australia at Eden Park — is awful.

Even those who relish the short forms must figure "enough".

At this point there are still 14 of them ahead of New Zealand before they finish the summer with two tests against England.

Remember Jeet Raval and Neil Wagner? Tallish lefthand opener and sparky left-arm seamer. Test specialists. A penny for their thoughts about their international season.

All the same, there is much to admire about New Zealand's performances this summer.

Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Henry Nicholls and, most recently, Colin de Grandhomme have lit up matches, and it has been terrific, quality viewing.

Is this the best New Zealand one-day team ever? There have been top-class combinations in the past, but New Zealand's history is loaded with five, six, seven-game winning runs before a tumble.

There have been outstanding individuals, but there's a good case to suggest there are at least half a dozen top international players, supplemented by a group of industrious, skilled players loaded with ambition and operating at a slightly lower plane right now.

And if you think about it, that has been the New Zealand way for years.

New Zealand cricket has also been prone to slumps, pratfalls and disappointments, even when they have had strong teams.

So enjoy what is happening now, as they aim for win No12 at the Basin Reserve tomorrow.

One thing you can be sure of; there won't be any fear when Australia and England pitch up next month. New Zealand's players have strong belief on the back of detailed planning.

One other point: New Zealand aren't getting ahead of themselves, a point firmly put by Nicholls, who with four half-centuries in his past eight innings, is an increasingly resourceful figure in the middle order, after Tuesday night's win.

There were no magnums being popped over the record. Another match is looming. Leave the cheers for others, was the gist of his message. In the players' minds that can wait.

Time to give them their due. They are playing strong, assertive, winning cricket and it deserves to be recognised. After all, they can't do much more.

NZ's record win streak

Dec 1-4, Wellington:

bt West Indies by an innings and 67 runs (test).

Dec 9-12, Hamilton:

bt West Indies by 240 runs (test).

Dec 20, Whangarei:

bt West Indies by five wickets (ODI).

Dec 23, Christchurch:

bt West Indies by 204 runs (ODI).

Dec 26, Christchurch:

bt West Indies by 66 runs (D/L, ODI).

Dec 29, Nelson:

bt West Indies by 47 runs (T20).

Jan 3, Mt Maunganui:

bt West Indies by 119 runs (T20).

Jan 6, Wellington:

bt Pakistan by 61 runs (D/L, ODI).

Jan 9, Nelson:

bt Pakistan by 8 wickets (D/L, ODI).

Jan 13, Dunedin:

bt Pakistan by 183 runs (ODI).

Jan 16, Hamilton:

bt Pakistan by 5 wickets (ODI).