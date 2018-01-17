DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews won the toss and elected to bowl first against Zimbabwe in its first match of the tri-series one-day tournament on Wednesday.

This is Sri Lanka's first match under new coach Chandika Hathurusingha and Mathews first game as captain after being re-appointed.

Zimbabwe fielded an unchanged side despite an eight-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in its first match.

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza, Solomon Mire, Peter Moor, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Malcolm Waller, Graeme Cremer, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews , Kusal Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera.

Umpires: Bruce Oxenford, Australia, and, Sharfuddoula, Bangladesh.

TV Umpire: Chettihody Shamshuddin, India. Match Referee: David Boon, Australia.