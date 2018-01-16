CENTURION, South Africa (AP) — Scoreboard Tuesday at stumps on the fourth day of the second test between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park:
Aiden Markram lbw b Bumrah 1
Dean Elgar c Rahul b Shami 61
Hashim Amla lbw b Bumrah 1
AB de Villiers c Patel b Shami 80
Faf du Plessis c and b Bumrah 48
Quinton de Kock c Patel b Shami 12
Vernon Philander c Vijay b Sharma 26
Keshav Maharaj c Patel b Sharma 6
Kagiso Rabada c Kohli b Shami 4
Morne Morkel not out 10
Lungi Ngidi c Vijay b Ashwin 1
Extras: (2b, 5lb, 1w) 8
TOTAL: (all out) 258
Overs: 91.3
Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-3, 3-144, 4-151, 5-163, 6-209, 7-215, 8-245, 9-245, 10-258.
Bowling: Ravichandran Ashwin 29.3-6-78-1, Jasprit Bumrah 20-3-70-3 (1w), Ishant Sharma 17-3-40-2, Mohammed Shami 16-3-49-4, Hardik Pandya 9-1-14-0.
Murali Vijay b Rabada 9
KL Rahul c Maharaj b Ngidi 4
Cheteshwar Pujara not out 11
Virat Kohli lbw b Ngidi 5
Parthiv Patel not out 5
Extras: (1b) 1
TOTAL: (for 3 wickets) 35
Overs: 23.
Still to bat: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.
Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-16, 3-26.
Bowling: Vernon Philander 6-3-6-0, Kagiso Rabada 5-2-9-1, Lungi Ngidi 6-2-14-2, Morne Morkel 5-3-4-0, Keshav Maharaj 1-0-1-0.
Toss: won by South Africa.
Series: South Africa leads three-match series 1-0.
Umpires: Michael Gough, England, and Paul Reiffel, Australia.
TV Umpire: Richard Kettleborough, England.
Match Referee: Chris Broad, England.