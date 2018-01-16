India showed why they are wearing one of the favourites tags at the 2018 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup being played in New Zealand, after they crushed Papua New Guinea in a Group B game at the Bay Oval today.



The three-time winner of the Under 19 Cricket World Cup won the toss and asked Papua New Guinea to bat, with the Indian bowlers taking little time to find their rhythm.

Shivam Mavi took the first PNG wicket with just 13 runs on the board and followed up with his second wicket bowling Heagi Toua out for a duck.

However, the first innings belonged to Indian bowler Anukul Sudhakar Roy, who was in devastating form, taking five wickets at the cost of 14 runs as PNG were rolled for 64 in the 21st over.

Papua New Guinea's highest score of 15, from Ovia Sam batting at four, told the tale of the coming and going of the PNG batsmen at the crease.

The dominance of the Indian bowling attack was shown when they tightened the screws and removed the last five PNG batsmen for just three runs.

The Indian victory looked like batting practice, as captain Prithvi Shaw and Manjot Kaira took their team to victory without losing a wicket in just eight overs.

Shaw, who is being talked about as a future world star of the game, calmly worked his way to his second 50 of the 2018 tournament, with a chanceless 57 which included 12 fours.

India remains in the Western Bay of Plenty region to take on Zimbabwe at the Bay Oval on Friday, with Papua New Guinea travelling south to play Australia at the Lincoln Green, outside Christchurch, on the same day.