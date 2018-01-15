CENTURION, South Africa (AP) — Scoreboard Monday at stumps on Day 3 of the second test between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park:
Murali Vijay c de Kock b Maharaj 46
KL Rahul c and b Morkel 10
Cheteshwar Pujara run out (Ngidi) 0
Virat Kohli c de Villiers b Morkel 153
Rohit Sharma lbw b Rabada 10
Parthiv Patel c de Kock b Ngidi 19
Hardik Pandya run out (Philander) 15
Ravichandran Ashwin c du Plessis b Philander 38
Mohammed Shami c Amla b Morkel 1
Ishant Sharma c Markram b Morkel 3
Jasprit Bumrah not out 0
Extras: (8b, 1lb, 1nb, 2w) 12
TOTAL: (all out) 307
Overs: 92.1
Fall of wickets: 1-28, 2-28, 3-107, 4-132, 5-164, 6-209, 7-280, 8-281, 9-306, 10-307.
Bowling: Keshav Maharaj 20-1-67-1, Morne Morkel 22.1-5-60-4 (1w, 1nb), Vernon Philander 16-3-46-1, Kagiso Rabada 20-1-74-1, Lungi Ngidi 14-2-51-1 (1w).
Aiden Markram lbw b Bumrah 1
Dean Elgar not out 36
Hashim Amla lbw b Bumrah 1
AB de Villiers not out 50
Extras: (1lb, 1w) 2
TOTAL: (for 2 wickets) 90
Overs: 29.
Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-3.
Bowling: Ravichandran Ashwin 12-0-33-0, Jasprit Bumrah 8-2-30-2 (1w), Ishant Sharma 4-0-14-0, Mohammed Shami 5-1-12-0.
Toss: won by South Africa.
Series: South Africa leads three-match series 1-0.
Umpires: Michael Gough, England, and Paul Reiffel, Australia.
TV Umpire: Richard Kettleborough, England.
Match Referee: Chris Broad, England.