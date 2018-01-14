CENTURION, South Africa (AP) — Scoreboard Sunday at stumps on Day 2 of the second test between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park:
Dean Elgar c Vijay b Ashwin 31
Aiden Markram c Patel b Ashwin 94
Hashim Amla run out (Pandya) 82
AB de Villiers b Sharma 20
Faf du Plessis b Sharma 63
Quinton de Kock c Kohli b Ashwin 0
Vernon Philander run out (Pandya/Patel) 0
Keshav Maharaj c Patel b Shami 18
Kagiso Rabada c Pandya b Sharma 11
Morne Morkel c Vijay b Ashwin 6
Lungi Ngidi not out 1
Extras: (8lb, 1nb) 9
TOTAL: (all out) 335
Overs: 113.5.
Fall of wickets: 1-85, 2-148, 3-199, 4-246, 5-250, 6-251, 7-282, 8-324, 9-333.
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 22-6-60-0 (1nb), Mohammed Shami 15-2-58-1, Ishant Sharma 22-4-46-3, Hardik Pandya 16-4-50-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 38.5-10-113-4.
Murali Vijay c de Kock b Maharaj 46
KL Rahul c and b Morkel 10
Cheteshwar Pujara run out (Ngidi) 0
Virat Kohli not out 85
Rohit Sharma lbw b Rabada 10
Parthiv Patel c de Kock b Ngidi 19
Hardik Pandya not out 11
Extras: (1lb, 1w) 2
TOTAL: (for 5 wickets) 183
Overs: 61.
Fall of wickets: 1-28, 2-28, 3-107, 4-132, 5-164.
Still to bat: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
Bowling: Keshav Maharaj 16-1-53-1, Morne Morkel 15-3-47-1, Vernon Philander 9-3-23-0, Kagiso Rabada 12-0-33-1, Lungi Ngidi 9-2-26-1 (1w).
Toss: won by South Africa.
Series: South Africa leads three-match series 1-0.
Umpires: Michael Gough, England, and Paul Reiffel, Australia.
TV Umpire: Richard Kettleborough, England.
Match Referee: Chris Broad, England.