MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — England won the toss and elected to bowl Sunday in the series-opening one-day cricket international against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

After losing the Ashes test series 4-0, England returns to a format in which in has some hope of matching world champion Australia. The teams are in second and third places on world ODI rankings with 114 points apiece.

Australia selected a predictable lineup with the young fast bowler Andrew Tye selected to make his ODI debut after playing seven T20s.

England picked Alex Hales to bat at No. 3 ahead of test captain Joe Root and ODI captain Eoin Morgan. The speedster Mark Wood will play for the first time on tour after not being called on during the test series, joining Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett in the England pace attack.

England also included spinners Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith (captain), Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood.

Umpires: Simon Fry, Australia, and Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.

TV Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.