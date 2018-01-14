Northern Districts coach James Pamment will leave the side this year to take on a role with the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier league Twenty20 competition.

Pamment will replace South African Jonty Rhodes as the side's fielding coach on a three-year deal.

The Indians announced the role in early December last year, then at the weekend it was announced he had resigned from his current position with ND.

The English-born coach, who played first-class cricket for Auckland, took the reins with ND ahead of the 2013/14 season, winning the domestic T20 competition in his debut year.

Pamment will join fellow Kiwi Shane Bond in the coaching ranks of the three-time IPL champion Indians, with Bond the side's bowling coach. He'll also be working alongside legend of the game in Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (coach) and India's Sachin Tendulkar (mentor).

With the New Zealand domestic season finishing on April 5, and the IPL beginning on April 4, Knights bowling coach Graeme Aldridge will become interim coach for the Ford Trophy competition, with support from batting coach Matt Horne. Gareth Hopkins has already taken over the T20 reins.