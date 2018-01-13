Kiwi Suzie Bates has showed why she is regarded as one of the world's greatest players after leading the Adelaide Strikers to a six-wicket victory over the Perth Scorchers.

The White Ferns captain scored 49 not out, as the Strikers chased down 88 with two balls to spare in Alice Springs.

She was the only batter from either team to reach 20 or higher throughout the game at Traeger Park.

Suffering severe dehydration in the sweltering heat, the opener jumped into an ice bath immediately after the game, the Adelaide Advertiser reports.

"It's nice to be there at the end to make sure we got home."

"I haven't made as many runs as I would have liked in the last couple of games so it's nice to just to some runs and contribute to the win," Bates said.

The Strikers restricted the Scorchers to a humble 87-9 after rain reduced the Twenty20 to 16 overs.

But it wasn't an easy walk in the park for the Strikers, having to work hard for their victory with only two balls to spare.

Their sixth win of the season means that the Strikers claim second spot on the Women's Big Bash League ladder.