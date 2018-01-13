Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor again underlined their value to New Zealand's one-day international batting order in the series-winning 183-run victory over Pakistan in Dunedin yesterday.

The pair executed their 23rd partnership of 50 runs or more in 53 ODI stands.

They grafted 74 runs for the third wicket, as many as Pakistan made in their innings.

That provided the core in New Zealand's 257 total. The tourists wilted in its shadow.

Advertisement

Williamson took time adapting to the circumstances after arriving at 15 for one in the second over.

The bounce appeared lower than recent wickets they have played on.

The temptation was to play through the ball too early.

The New Zealand captain was often left examining his bat.

He made 73 off 101 balls, gradually building his strike rate.

He had five runs from 22 balls, 14 from 39 and 34 from 71 before two boundaries within three balls from off spinner Shoaib Malik and pace bowler Hasan Ali provided welcome acceleration.

His mental toughness eventually eroded any frustrations at failing to get the ball away.

Williamson also navigated umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge adjudging him lbw for 43 in the 27th over to Shoaib's off spin around the wicket.

He reviewed immediately on the assumption the ball pitched outside leg stump, and was proven right.

Williamson took New Zealand to 158 for three in the 34th over, an ideal base from which the remaining batsmen could advance the innings.

Taylor anchored the middle order with his 40th ODI half-century, after joining Williamson at 84 for two in the 21st over.

Including his 17 centuries, it was the 57th time the right-hander had reached 50 in the format, equalling the New Zealand record held by Stephen Fleming and Nathan Astle.

Taylor showed immediate intent.

He pushed the scoring along at a run-a-ball, before consolidating as they eased into the death phase.

If Taylor ever indulges in rock-paper-scissors you'd presume he would always pick the latter option. He would cut anything.

The only downside to the pair's performance was that beyond No5 Tom Latham's run-a-ball 35, the remainder of the order failed to capitalise on the platform at 209 for three in the 43rd over.

No11 Trent Boult's 13 from nine balls provided late pep, but New Zealand lost their last seven wickets for 48 runs.