Those witnessing New Zealand's innings against Pakistan in the third one-day international at Dunedin could be forgiven for questioning whether they had been transported back to the 1980s.

It was as if Marty McFly and Doc Brown had jumped into their DeLorean and headed back in time.

The hosts eked out 257 on a University Oval buffeted by north-easterly winds and the odd spit of rain.

Pakistan took the early initiative, restricting New Zealand to 37 for one after 10 overs. Three consecutive half-century partnerships between Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson (69 runs off 111 balls), Williamson and Ross Taylor (74 runs off 79 balls) and Taylor and Tom Latham (51 runs off 55 balls) brought the hosts back into the contest.

However, at 209 for three in the 43rd over, the visitors responded through the death bowling of Hasan Ali (three for 59) and Rumman Raees (three for 51) to restrict New Zealand to just 48 more runs. Trent Boult offered late impetus with 13 off nine balls before Hasan bowled him with the innings' final ball.

Kane Williamson grafted one of his toughest knocks on a pitch which also looked affected by time-travel on occasion as the batsmen waited to play their shots.

The New Zealand captain made 73 off 101 balls, gradually building his strike rate as he adapted to the bounce and carry. He made two off 12, five off 22, 14 off 39 and 34 off 71 before two boundaries within three balls from off spinner Shoaib Malik and pace bowler Hasan Ali provided welcome acceleration. Initial frustration at his failure to get the ball away was eventually usurped by mental toughness.

Umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge adjudged him lbw to Shoaib for 43 in the 27th over but he reviewed immediately on the assumption the ball had pitched outside leg stump. He was right.

Williamson took New Zealand to 158 for three in the 34th over before driving Rumman to Mohammad Hafeez at mid-off.

He had built the ideal platform for the remainder of the batting order to strike.

Taylor anchored the middle order with his 40th ODI half-century after coming the wicket at 84 for two in the 21st over. Adding in his 17 centuries, it was the 57th time Taylor had reached the mark in the format equalling Stephen Fleming and Nathan Astle.

The right-hander showed immediate intent. He pushed the scoring at a run-a-ball early and then consolidated as they moved with surety into the death phase. If Taylor ever indulges in rock-paper-scissors you'd presume he would always pick the latter option. He would cut anything.

Rumman and Hasan delivered well at the death, but Shadab Khan was the outstanding Pakistani bowler. He came on in the 15th over and was prepared to toss the ball up to tempt the New Zealanders. He finished with two for 51. At 19-years-old he already delivers well-disguised variations. He took a candidate for ball-of-the-day away from Taylor early in his innings, and eventually removed him with a flipper 22 overs later. That was followed by a wrong 'un which Henry Nicholls spooned back. Shadab took a one-handed caught-and-bowled diving around non-striker Tom Latham who finished with 35 from as many balls.

That catch was only superseded by Dunedin builder Craig Dougherty who, standing beyond the boundary rope on the fifth ball of the innings, took an uncontested one-handed effort to earn $50,000 courtesy of Martin Guptill and Mohammad Amir's largesse.

Guptill's innings of 45 from 62 balls was also handy in the circumstances until he suffered a run out with Williamson. The captain struck the ball to deep point and scampered back, on his call, for two. Guptill hesitated, and was lost.