All the action from the third ODI between the Black Caps and Pakistan in Dunedin.

A mostly fine day is forecast in Dunedin for the third one-day cricket international between the Black Caps and Pakistan.

Rain has affected the first two matches in Wellington and Nelson, which have been won by New Zealand.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson says Pakistan shouldn't be underestimated despite their mixed performances to date.

He says they're "built strongly as a team, and have come a long way."

"We've seen in their recent successes, like the Champions Trophy, they're always a tough game. That's why we want to focus on our performance and building on the good things we're doing."

Meanwhile Black Caps opener Colin Munro believes consistency of selection is a major reason why New Zealand's been so dominant this summer.

The Black Caps have won nine straight matches across all formats and will equal their longest winning sequence if they beat Pakistan in the third one-dayer in Dunedin today.

Munro says they've got a good core group and skipper Kane Williamson has created a great environment.

"I think it's just everyone feeling comfortable, everyone knows their game and their role, so feeling very happy and just enjoying the cricket at the moment."