In Ian Fleming's novel Goldfinger, the eponymous villain says to James Bond: "Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. The third time it's enemy action" when the British secret agent crosses his path one too many times.

Hopefully the same is not true of Jimmy Neesham with New Zealand Cricket.

The all-rounder is one of NZC's 21 contracted players for the 2017-18 season, but his stocks are down. He cannot get a start with the last-placed Otago side in the Burger King Super Smash.

Could the 27-year-old follow Mitchell McClenaghan's path and pursue a freelance career across the global T20 leagues?

The happenstance?

Neesham's chance to earn US$100,000 and play three Twenty20s for a World XI against Pakistan in September was thwarted.

He was understood to be in the original touring side, but World XI management confirmed his omission due to an administrative hold up.

Neesham required a "no objection certificate" to be released by NZC for the ICC-sanctioned event.

Eventually he got approval, but it was too late.

The coincidence?

By November, Neesham had missed selection for the New Zealand test, limited overs and 'A' sides across two-month period, due to his performances plateauing over the previous year.

Before the Black Caps left for their Indian tour, coach and chief selector Mike Hesson issued his verdict.

"Jimmy needs go back and dominate domestic cricket with both bat and ball. We know Jimmy is a talented player, but we've spoken with him around improving the consistency in all areas of his game."

Neesham was part of New Zealand's Champions Trophy squad, but could not dominate in matches against Australia, England or Bangladesh.

His struggle for international form carried into the domestic season.

In the Plunket Shield he averages 26.81 with the bat from four matches and has taken six wickets at 26.50 with the ball; he's played one game for a minimal return in the Ford Trophy; and has 18 runs from three innings and five wickets at a strike rate of 13 and economy rate of 11.27 in T20s.

"It's not ideal to be dropped from your major association," Hesson's fellow selector Gavin Larsen told Radio Sport.

"But he hasn't shot the lights out and that's what we asked Jimmy to do when he went back to Otago. It's a tough call from the Otago selectors, but in the end it's the right one.

"Jimmy has to look inward, he's got to get his game back in shape, and probably more importantly his head."

The enemy action?

McClenaghan's precedent to step off the international touring treadmill last year in favour of Twenty20 contract work might also appeal to Neesham.

Despite his low ebb in form, Neesham has previously played in the Indian Premier League, Caribbean Premier League and England's T20 Blast.

He has also been in demand at home as a broadcaster and presenter with the likes of Sky Television and Radio Sport, so a media career could beckon.

When Neesham made the highest score (137 not out) by a No.8 batsman on debut, against India in 2014, he was asked what he thought of becoming a quiz question, as the non-striker when Brendon McCullum made his test triple century.

"I might finally get one of those questions right," he quipped. "To witness history on debut is something that will live with me forever."

"When I got out there with Baz, I said I'd spent longer waiting in pads than batting in them this season."

Neesham went on to become the first New Zealander to score centuries in his opening two tests when he made 107 against the West Indies in Jamaica.

It will be a shame if those two moments remain the peak of his cricketing career.