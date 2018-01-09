England have delayed their planned squad announcement for the Test cricket series against New Zealand after Joe Root was too ill to take part in selection, but James Vince and Mark Stoneman both appear to have earned a reprieve.

Root was hospitalised by a virus on the final morning of the Ashes series, briefly returning to the ground to bat before retiring at lunch following recurring symptoms, and he was still feeling the effects on Tuesday.

That meant he was unable to discuss squad matters with head coach Trevor Bayliss and the other selectors, forcing a 24-hour delay to the announcement, which will now take place at 11am on Thursday.

With Root bed-bound in Sydney, Bayliss was still able to offer his own take on the side which will take on the Black Caps in a two-match series next month and there was a heavy nod that Vince and Stoneman would hold their positions in the top three.

