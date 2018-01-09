The Wanganui Collegiate development X1 struggled to contain the Stephenson Academy XI assault with bat and ball in their seven wicket loss in Barbados on Tuesday.

The match-up was to have been the first of Collegiate's nine-game, 18-day tour of the West Indies until heavy overnight rain forced a postponement.

In the rescheduled game yesterday Collegiate went into bat first mustering a reasonable 150/10 after 35.1 over the 40-over match.

Playing well down the order George Meyer top scored after smashing 27 from 11 balls faced in a brave effort to up the ante.

The Collegiate wickets fell at regular intervals throughout the nearly 36 overs bowled with Shaun O'Leary (26) and Charlie Greatbatch (23) doing their bit to stem the flow, while Nate Lewis (18) and Joel Clark (16) were the only others to make double figures.

The second innings reply from Stephenson Academy began strongly with the openers scoring 40 and 33 respectively to set up what became a relatively easy run to the line in the 29th over. The home side ended Collegiate's hopes with 150/3 and the seven wicket victory.

Ben Kelt snared two wickets for 34 runs from his seven overs, while Clark chipped in with a wicket for 36 off his seven overs.