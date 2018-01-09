Colin de Grandhomme has been added to the Black Caps one-day international (ODI) squad for the remainder of the five-match series against Pakistan.

The allrounder was unavailable for selection in the first two games, as well as the limited overs matches against the West Indies due to the death of his father in Zimbabwe.

Batsman George Worker drops out of the squad as a result in the only change to the squad.

"It's been a difficult time for Colin and I know the group are excited to catch up with him. Everyone has been thinking of him while he's been away," selector Gavin Larsen said.

Advertisement

"Colin has been effective for us with bat and ball and provides another allrounder option.

"He'll play for Auckland on Wednesday and, all going well, will join the team in Dunedin on Thursday."

The Black Caps' third ODI against Pakiston is set to be played in Dunedin on Saturday.

Black Caps squad for final three games of Pakistan ODI series: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.