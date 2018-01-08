Join us here for live updates as the Black Caps take on Pakistan in their second ODI in Nelson.

The Black Caps will look to push their winning streak to nine in Nelson but are expecting to have to fight hard for it against a quality Pakistan side.

Pakistan meanwhile have a losing streak in New Zealand which is now at six games. There last victory on New Zealand soil was in 2011.

For Trent Boult and his fellow bowlers, the recipe they were working towards was simple.

Advertisement

"There's no doubt when we take early wickets what it does in setting up the wins for our side, so that's really our focus but I'm sure they're well aware of that as well."

Together with Tim Southee, Boult was at the forefront of the Black Caps attack which left the Pakistan side reeling at 54-5, after Kane Williamson (115) and Colin Munro (58) led the Kiwi team to a total of 315-7.

The visitors managed to move to 166-6 before the rain arrived, however the early damage proved to be the difference.

"I still don't understand how the Duckworth-Lewis formula works - I don't know if too many people do - but it's one-nil in a five-match series.

"Their batting unit will be hurting a little bit. We know what sort of class is in their top order especially so we've got to be on our game."

Whether the sides can get in a full match today will remain to be seen, with afternoon showers forecast in Nelson.