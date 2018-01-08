The English press have found one more Australian to blame for the tourists' meek 4-0 Ashes surrender.

With the final Test finishing in Sydney after 2am Monday (London time), the Evening Standard was the first newspaper to go to press since the SCG match and wasted no time in calling for coach Trevor Bayliss' head.

Rating the Australian a 3/10 for the series, cricket correspondent Tom Collomosse said it was "time for someone else to take the Test team".

Read more: Australia's 'classless' insult

Advertisement

"In the Test game, he has made virtually no difference at all," Collomosse wrote, pointing out that England have won just 15 of 38 Tests during Bayliss' tenure, and just three from 19 away from home.

Of the 14 players used in the five Tests, only four rated higher than 5/10 - Dawid Malan and veteran quick Jimmy Anderson (both 8), wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow and injured bowler Craig Overton (both 6).