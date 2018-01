CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa beat India by 72 runs in the first test at Newlands on Monday.

___

South Africa 286 (AB de Villiers 65, Faf du Plessis 62; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-87) and 130 (De Villiers 35; Mohammed Shami 3-28, Jasprit Bumrah 3-39) beat India 209 (Pandya 93; Vernon Philander 3-33, Kagiso Rabada 3-34) and 135 (Ravichandran Ashwin 37; Vernon Philander 6-42) by 72 runs.